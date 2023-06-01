District D-4 Sees 10-Percent Spike in Part One Crime

By Memorial Day Weekend, District D-4 had seen a 10-percent increase in Part One crime from last year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and May 28 of this year, 1,106 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, compared to 1,008 incidents during the same timeframe last year. This year also marked a more than 6-percent reduction from the five-year average of 1,074 Part One crime incidents in the district.

Part One crime includes violent crimes (homicide; rape and attempted rape; robbery and attempted robbery; and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary; larceny and attempted larceny; and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

Two homicides were reported this year, compared to only one in 2022. One incident was also the five-year average in this category.

Rapes and attempted rapes saw a slight uptick, with 11 incidents this year, compared to 10 incidents last year, while 11 incidents was also the five-year average for this category.

Robberies and attempted robberies were up around 26 percent as the number climbed to 48 from 38 last year. This year also marked a more than 17-percent increase from the five-year average for this category of 41 incidents.

The rate of domestic aggravated assaults held steady, with 17 incidents both this year and last, which was also about a 19-percent decline from the five-year average for this category of 21 incidents.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 27 percent as the number fell to 57 from 78 last year. This year also marked an approximately 30-percent reduction in the five-year average for this category of 82 incidents.

Commercial burglaries saw a more than 38-percent reduction, with 21 incidents this year, compared to 34 in 2022. This year has also seen a 25-percent decline from the five-year average for this category of 28 incidents.

Likewise, residential burglaries were down 50 percent as the number dropped to 17 from 34 last year. This year also marked a more than 67-percent reduction of 52 incidents in this category.

In contrast, incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up nearly 19-percent as the number climbed to 157 from 132 last year. But this was still a minor reduction from the five-year average for this category of 160 incidents.

Other larcenies saw an approximately 17-percent increase, with 708 incidents this year, compared to 604 in 2022. This was also a more than 7-percent increase in this category from the five-year average of 660 incidents.

Similarly, auto thefts were up around 13 percent as the number climbed to 68 from 60 last year. This year has also seen an approximately 51-percent increase from the five-year average for this category of 45 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number of incidents dropped to 5,307 from 5,606 last year.