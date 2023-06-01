News in Briefs

SoWa First Friday and SoWa Sundays in June

SoWa First Friday takes place on June 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave, and the artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open on Sundays, June 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Panel Discussion To Focus on Providing Medical Care to the Homeless

“Medicine in the Streets: A Conversation” with Dr. Jim O’Connell and Dr. Eileen Reilly as featured in ‘Rough Sleepers’ by Tracy Kidder on Monday, June 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Rabb Hall at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library.

This conversation will include the Homelessness Outreach Team featured in ‘Rough Sleepers,’ a recent publication by Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Kidder. Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP), and Dr. Eileen Reilly, Street Team Psychiatrist for BHCHP, will speak and answer questions about their work providing medical care and psychological support to help stabilize and heal Boston’s rough sleepers. Kathleen Young, co-chair of the Homelessness Task Force of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB), will moderate the discussion.

Audience members will gain a better understanding of the diverse social, medical, and psychiatric issues leading people to find themselves living in the street. This program will also offer an overview of effective services and their limitations, and how housed citizens can help reduce homelessness.

Admission is free; visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medicine-in-the-streets-with-dr-jim-oconnell-and-dr-eileen-reilly-tickets-617710206857 to register for the event.

Ward 4 Dems to Host June 3 Caucus at Union Church

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be hosting its caucus to elect delegates to the 2023 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Union Church at 485 Columbus Ave.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, delegates will gather at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to adopt a Party Agenda and/or Platform. All registered and pre-registered Democrats in Ward 4 are able to attend and to run. Don’t know your ward? Check wheredoivotema.com. Ward 4 covers parts of Back Bay, the Fenway, and the South End. For any questions, reach out to [email protected].

Rep. Livingstone’s Community Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold community office hours on Tuesday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Fenway CDC; and on Thursday, June 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

Rep. Livingstone will also hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Fenway Porchfest Set to Return Saturday, June 10

The free Fenway Porchfest is set to return on Saturday, June 10, to venues across the neighborhood.

Visit www.fenwayporchfest.org for more information.

Ward 5 Democrats Caucus On June 17 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will hold a Caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Old South Church, located at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay. All are eligible Ward 5 Democratic voters can participate in the caucus but must be checked in by 10 a.m.

The Convention is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

For more information, visit https://bostonward5dems.org/.

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.