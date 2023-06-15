Drag Queen Story Hour Boston Receives Open Door Award From Old South Church on Pride Sunday

Old South Church in Boston honored the Boston Chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour with the prestigious Open Door Award on Sunday, June 11, recognizing their exceptional contributions to our communities and the profound impact of storytelling.

​Patty Bourrée, on behalf of Drag Queen Story Hour, graciously accepted the Open Door Award during the 10am service. Following the service, Patty hosted a captivating story hour during the much-anticipated ‘Rainbow Disco Coffee Hour.’

With a long history of embracing the LGBTQIA+ community, including ministering to AIDS patients during the 1980s and being the first Christian church in Boston to host a gay wedding, Old South Church remains dedicated to promoting equality and social justice.