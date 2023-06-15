News in Briefs

Upcoming Events Sponsored by Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association presents Summer Concerts on the third Thursdays of June, July and August, including on June 15, July 20, and Aug. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Worcester Square. Bring a blanket and a snack or dinner and enjoy a variety of musical groups under the trees.

​The park will be open for Summer Open Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m. on several Sundays throughout the summer, including on June 18, July 9 and 30, Aug. 20, and Sept. 24. Enjoy a relaxing time in the park, bring some games and enjoy the view on the square. For hygiene purposes (small park, lots of kiddos running around barefoot), you are asked to leave your pets at home.

​You can find updates at online at worcestersquare.org, or at Facebook.com/worcestersquare/events.

Rep. Livingstone’s Virtual Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will also hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

​To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Annual President’s Walking Tour of Entire Emerald Necklace Park Set for Saturday, June 17

Lace up your walking shoes and join the Emerald Necklace Conservancy for the 5.5-mile annual walk through Frederick Law Olmsted’s entire Emerald Necklace park.

​On Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, June 18), join the Conservancy President Karen Mauney-Brodek on a complete 5.5-mile walk from Franklin Park to Charlesgate of the Emerald Necklace park. Participants will make brief stops along the way to take in the scenery and learn about this historic parkland and the Conservancy’s current work to restore, maintain and improve these greenspaces while championing better parks access for all.

​Participants are encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle with water; lunch and/or snacks; a hat; and sunscreen. They should also dress in layers and wear comfortable walking shoes.

There will be brief stops along the way for lunch, snacks, water and restroom breaks, but most time will be spent walking.

The walk is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Visit www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/presidents-walking-tour-2023/ to register and for more information.

SoWa Sundays in June

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open on Sundays, June 18 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.

Ward 5 Dems Caucus set for June 17 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will hold a Caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Old South Church, located at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay. All are eligible Ward 5 Democratic voters can participate in the caucus but must be checked in by 10 a.m.

The Convention is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

For more information, visit https://bostonward5dems.org/.

Virtual Meeting on Planned Improvements to Public Garden Tool House Set for June 28

The city will sponsor its second virtual meeting on planned improvements to the Public Garden tool house, which is home to the park’s maintenance and Swan Boat operations, on Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m.

​The project is a partnership between the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s Maintenance Department. Visit boston.gov/tool-house for more information.

Free Jazz and Blues Concerts at South End Branch Library Park This Summer

Friends of the South End Branch Library will be sponsoring free Jazz and Blues concerts Pat Loomis and friends on Tuesdays, July 18 and Aug. 1, 15, and 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the South End Branch Library part at 685 Tremont St. Please bring your own chairs.

​For more information, visit friendsofsouthendlibrary.org.