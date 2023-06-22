Boston Common Frog Pond Spray Pool Opens June 27

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, and The Skating Club of Boston are pleased to welcome children and their caregivers to kick off the 2023 summer wading season as the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens on Tuesday, June 27.

The wading pool opening is made possible by title sponsor Bank of America and presenting sponsors College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving and H.P. Hood LLC. The event will include a fun and exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool.

In addition to activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can enjoy tasty treats and a visit from official mascot Frog Pond Freddie. Contributing sponsors include Polar Beverages, New England Dairy Council, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and SourCan, with additional support from PROJECT Melanoma.

Also participating will be the Boston Police ice cream truck, Mass Audubon, the Boston Public Library Chinatown Branch, Read Boston, and Science from Scientists. For more information visit www.boston.gov/frog-pond-opening.

A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers ice skating in the winter, a spray pool and supervised wading for youth in the summer, and the Carousel from spring through fall. Information on additional activities offered at the Frog Pond can be found by visiting www.bostonfrogpond.com.

The Frog Pond spray pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. The facility is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund. For further information, please call the Frog Pond at (617) 635-2120.

