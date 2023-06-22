News in Briefs

Meeting On Proposed Charlesbank Landing on the Esplanade Set for June 22

The Esplanade Association will unveil the design plans and timeline for Charlesbank Landing on the Esplanade, which will include a year-round pavilion and visitors center, at a public meeting taking place on Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St., as well as via Zoom.

​Refreshments, on-site childcare, and translation services will be provided at the meeting. R.S.V.P. at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlesbank-landing-public-meeting-tickets-648370161607?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Community Boating Summer Kickoff Lawn and Dock Party Set for June 24

Community Boating Inc. will hold its Summer Kickoff Lawn and Dock Party on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Boating Docks on the Esplanade.

​The event will feature live music, lawn games, an open bar (beer and hard seltzer), a Food Truck (food available for purchase), raffles, free Richie’s slush, and more. Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by Polar Beverages.

All guests will be entered to win an Adult Program Full Year Membership and a one-of-a-kind Sea Bag tote made with a CBI sail. Two winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 (plus a $2.99 fee) each while admission for children ages 10-17 is $15 (with a $1.74 fee) each. Visit https://www.community-boating.org/events/summer-kickoff-lawn-and-dock-party/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.

SoWa Sunday in June

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

for more information on Open Newbury.

Esplanade Association’s Summer Dock Party Returns Thursday, July 20

The Esplanade Association will hold its 12th annual Summer Dock Party on Thursday, July 20, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Community Boating Inc. and at Eliot Memorial Garden on the Esplanade.

Approximately 400 guests will enjoy a sunset dinner and drinks, as well as dancing to a live DJ at Community Boating, Inc. The funds raised at this year’s event will support the Esplanade Association’s work to revitalize, enhance, program, and maintain the park, while providing the community with free summer programming. This year’s event co-chairs are Lilly Beck, Matt Ostrow, and Harris Rosenheim.

Tickets cost $129 each until July 10 (after that, they go up in price); this price includes dinner, open bar, and a door prize ticket. Visit https://one.bidpal.net/dockparty/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary) to purchase tickets.

Upcoming Events Sponsored by Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association presents Summer Concerts on the third Thursdays of June, July and August, including on July 20, and Aug. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Worcester Square. Bring a blanket and a snack or dinner and enjoy a variety of musical groups under the trees.

​The park will be open for Summer Open Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m. on several Sundays throughout the summer, including on July 9 and 30, Aug. 20, and Sept. 24. Enjoy a relaxing time in the park, bring some games and enjoy the view on the square. For hygiene purposes (small park, lots of kiddos running around barefoot), you are asked to leave your pets at home.

​You can find updates at online at worcestersquare.org, or at Facebook.com/worcestersquare/events.

Free Jazz and Blues Concerts at South End Branch Library Park This Summer

Friends of the South End Branch Library will be sponsoring free Jazz and Blues concerts Pat Loomis and friends on Tuesdays, July 18 and Aug. 1, 15, and 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the South End Branch Library part at 685 Tremont St. Please bring your own chairs.

​For more information, visit friendsofsouthendlibrary.org.