Durkan Earns Sen. Ed Markey’s Endorsement for District 8 Council

Sharon Durkan, a dedicated community activist, former political staffer for Mayor Wu and former Ward 5 Democratic Committee Chair, earned the endorsement of Sen. Ed Markey in her campaign for the Boston City Council District 8 seat for the special municipal election on Tuesday, July 25. The seat is currently vacant after former Councilor Kenzie Bok resigned to become the Boston Housing Authority Administrator.

“Sharon Durkan is both a leader and a neighbor, doing the grassroots work on the ground for years and bringing diverse voices to the table,” Sen. Markey said in a press release. “Whether she is collecting signatures on the corner or negotiating at the boardroom table, she is dedicated to engaging all stakeholders in the decisions that directly affect their lives and livelihoods. That’s who we need in the Boston City Council. I proudly endorse Sharon Durkan, and I look forward to working in partnership with Sharon to ensure District 8 continues to have what it needs to thrive.”

Sen. Markey’s endorsement stands as evidence of Durkan’s momentum and ability to launch into action, serving District 8 residents with partners at the municipal, state, and federal levels on day one.

“I am deeply honored to earn Senator Markey’s endorsement, and I am grateful for his support,” Durkan said in the press release. “With 35 days to go until our election day, Senator Markey’s endorsement captures the momentum we are feeling on the ground. He is a national champion and fierce progressive leader for climate justice, gun safety, privacy, and much more. I am eager to partner with Senator Markey towards a green future for the City of Boston.”

Durkan, an accomplished community organizer, has been actively involved in advancing bold leadership across the state. She has worked tirelessly to transform our City’s leadership and win important progressive victories. Her experience as the former Ward 5 Democratic Committee Chair has equipped her with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by residents in District 8. In 2020, Durkan worked as Sen. Markey’s Massachusetts Finance Director.

To see the full slate of endorsers, visit sharondurkan.com/endorsements.