Esplanade Association’s Summer Dock Party Returns Thursday, July 20

The Esplanade Association will hold its 12th annual Summer Dock Party on Thursday, July 20, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Community Boating, Inc., and at Eliot Memorial Garden, respectively, on the Esplanade.

Approximately 400 guests will enjoy a sunset dinner and drinks, as well as dancing to a live deejay at Community Boating, Inc. Funds raised at this the event will support the Esplanade Association’s work to revitalize, enhance, program, and maintain the park while providing the community with free summer programming. This year’s event co-chairs are Lilly Beck, Matt Ostrow, and Harris Rosenheim.

“All of us at the Esplanade Association are thrilled to work with our amazing partners to host the 12th Annual Summer Dock Party on July 20 at Community Boating on Charles River Esplanade,” said Samuel Englert, the group’s programs and partnerships manager. “All who attend for the amazing food, drinks and sunset views will help us further our mission to revitalize and enhance the vital community resource that is the Esplanade.”

Tickets cost $129 each until July 10 (after that, they go up in price); this price includes dinner, open bar, and a door prize ticket. Visit https://one.bidpal.net/dockparty/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary) to purchase tickets.