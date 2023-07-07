Rob Whitney Tapped To Serve on Boston Community Preservation Committee

Following a unanimous vote from the City Council on June 7, Beacon Hill resident Rob Whitney was appointed to a three-year term on the Boston Community Preservation Committee.

​The Committee comprises nine Boston residents who make recommendations to the Mayor and the Boston City Council on the use of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds for projects benefiting affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space and recreation. Most recently, on April 18, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Committee announced the approval of 56 new projects in Boston, totaling over $40 million.

​Whitney said he’s “honored” to have been selected to serve on the Committee.

​“I’m very excited to be joining this Committee and to be working with the other Committee members in reviewing proposed projects benefiting affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space and recreation in Boston that might be eligible for Community Preservation Act funding,” Whitney wrote in an email. “Mayor Michelle Wu and the Committee have done such great work in recent years approving outstanding new projects in Boston and I look forward to starting my term on the Committee very soon.”