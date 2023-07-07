Traffic Advisory for July 7- July 9, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Back Bay

Lions Club International Parade– Saturday, July 8, 2023

As part of their convention activity, the Lions Club will be hosting a parade which will start at the Boston Common and end on Boylston Street near Fairfield Street. The parade is expected to consist of nearly 10,000 people with a couple of floats, 1 or 2 large balloons and reviewing. The parade will kick off at 9 AM and will follow this route: Charles Street at the Center Gate, heading southerly, right onto Boylston Street, ending at Fairfield Street. Dispersal: Boylston Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Gloucester Street

Parking restrictions will be in place from 6AM to 2PM on the following streets:

Tremont Street, Both sides, from Park Street to Boylston Street

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street

Blagdon Street, South side (side opposite the BPL), from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Park Plaza, Both sides, from Charles Street South to Columbus Avenue

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 2, 2023 through to October 15, 2023

The first Sunday in a series that will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, & Dartmouth Street will all remain open, while Exeter Street, Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street. The series will run every Sunday from July 2, 2023 to Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place at the following locations:

Newbury Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

