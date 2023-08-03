Copley Square Park Gets a Makeover

Renovations are now underway on Copley Square Park.

​The $16.9 project kicked off on Thursday, July 20 and is expected to take 16 months to complete, with the reopening of the park expected in the fall of 2024, according to the city.

​The scope of the project will include upgrading the fountain to replace its mechanical and electrical systems; improving the condition of existing trees by installing planted areas around them, including adding a deck around the trees in one area of the park; raising pedestrians up off the root zones; creating a variety of new seating throughout the site; adding a renovated lawn in front of Trinity Church, along with a new paved plaza between the church and the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library; installing new lighting; and refurbishing and repairing existing artwork throughout the site. ​The redesign of the park was undertaken by the Boston Parks Department starting in the fall of 2020. Following three well-attended community meetings, along with the circulation of surveys to solicit further feedback, Sasaki was selected by the city as the landscape architect for the project