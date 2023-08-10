BGCB hosts soccer clinic with New England Revolution

Special to the Sun

In partnership with Santander Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s (BGCB) Gerald and Darlene Jordan Club hosted a soccer clinic taught by New England Revolution players last Thursday, August 3. Sixty-five BGCB members, ages 6-12 years old, were led through a two-hour training session where they learned innovative skills and techniques to help them train and play in a fun and competitive setting. The day included a hands-on clinic and autograph session, as well as a check presentation for a $100,000 grant contribution to the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Club in Chelsea.

As BGCB and Santander Bank continue to invest in Boston’s youth and development, this event breaks down stigmas and barriers around athletics, as well as generates opportunities for young children of color. The program hopes to draw awareness of inequities around sports including “pay-to-play” fees and access to safe and reliable fields.