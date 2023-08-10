Boston Children’s Rec Fest returns August 15

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department invite city youth to come celebrate the summer at the 2023 ParkARTS Boston Children’s Rec Fest on Tuesday, August 15 at Franklin Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Boston Children’s Rec Fest is presented with the support of title sponsor Bank of America and presenting sponsors College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving and H.P. Hood, LLC. Additional support is provided by LEGO Discovery Center Boston.

Children and families from throughout Boston have the opportunity to participate in a variety of free activities from various exhibitors including Rosalita’s Marionette Puppets, ParkARTS arts and crafts, and face painting. The event will showcase active sports and play with exciting inflatable attractions such as the All-In-One Sports Arena, a family Zumba class, and hands-on clinics hosted by sports professionals teaching tennis, baseball, and soccer skills. The event will also include free treats from HP Hood LLC.

The location of the festival is at 25 Pierpont Road in Roxbury near the rear entrance of the Franklin Park Zoo. By MBTA, take the Orange Line to Forest Hills and the #15 bus to the Zoo. By car, the park can be reached from Blue Hill Avenue, Seaver Street, or Circuit Drive. Ample free parking is available and the park is ADA compliant.

Visit boston.gov/childrens-rec-fest to learn more.