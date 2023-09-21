Esplanade Association Named Official Charity of 128th Boston Marathon

Special to the Sun

The Esplanade Association (esplanade.org) has been selected to be a part of the 2024 Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program. Fifteen runners will have the opportunity to support the Esplanade Association’s work to revitalize, enhance, maintain, and program the Charles River Esplanade in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) as they train for the 128th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America. The Esplanade is the premier running trail in Greater Boston, where the park’s scenic riverfront pathways and footbridges serve as the training grounds for thousands of Boston Marathon runners every year leading up to the race in April.

​Through the Official Charity Program, the Boston Athletic Association (baa.org) supports select nonprofit organizations that strengthen the local community and provides these organizations with a significant fundraising opportunity. In 2023, participants running the 127th Boston Marathon raised $40.2 million through the B.A.A.’s Official Charity Program, the John Hancock Non-Profit Program, and from other qualified and invitational runners.

As a member of the Official Charity Program, the Esplanade Association will receive invitational entries that will help the organization raise awareness and funds for its work to provide free programs for the community; care for the park’s over 1,800 trees; encourage healthy lifestyles; promote arts and culture; and restore historic structures in the park. Funds raised by the 2024 TEAM ESPLANADE runners will also support the Esplanade Association’s initiative to build Charlesbank Landing On the Esplanade— a transformative project that will exceed $20 million, reactivate two dormant acres with new amenities that increase year-round access, promote green infrastructure, and advance connection, health, and joy in Boston’s iconic riverfront state park.

​“I am thrilled that the Esplanade Association has been selected to be a part of the 2024 Bank of America Boston Marathon Charity Program,” said Alysha Griffiths, Manager of Donor Engagement and lead staff support for TEAM ESPLANADE. “Year round, the Esplanade serves as a much-needed green space for thousands of Esplanade visitors. I am touched that many of our past team members recognize the Esplanade as a place where they fell in love with running and wanted to give back to the park and the local running community by being on TEAM ESPLANADE.”

The Esplanade has long been a beloved running route in Boston. The Esplanade’s pathways cover 64 acres from the Museum of Science to the BU Bridge, featuring breathtaking views of the Charles River and the Boston and Cambridge skylines. Data from Strava (a software used to track running activity via GPS) shows that the Esplanade is New England’s most popular running route.

​Applications for those wanting to run for a Boston Marathon Official Charity team are open as of September 11th. Learn more about joining TEAM ESPLANADE and how to apply to the Esplanade Association’s Official Charity Team at esplanade.org/bostonmarathon.