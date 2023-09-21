Wu, Boston EMS Celebrate New EMTs, Promotions and Cadet Program

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu, along with Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu and Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief James Hooley, celebrated the graduation of 15 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Recruits and three promotions at a ceremony at Faneuil Hall on Friday. With the completion of their training, the EMTs will enhance staffing for 9-1-1 ambulances and dispatch operations, strengthening the City of Boston’s Emergency Medical Services.

During the ceremony, Mayor Wu announced a new cadet program at Boston EMS. Through the program, designed to bolster employment at Boston EMS, cadets will be hired as full-time temporary employees. Cadets will earn as they learn; complete an EMT training course, obtain state certification, and support different areas of the department as they prepare for a career as an EMT at Boston EMS. After successful completion of the program, expected to be no more than six months, cadets will transition directly into the next EMT Recruit Academy earning $69,372 annually.

“I want to thank all of you — those who are graduating, those who are being promoted into leadership today, and everyone at Boston EMS for being the living embodiment of the best parts of our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “People who have the strength and heart to provide care and calm for others in their moments of greatest need. I’m proud to not only celebrate the futures of all of those who are stepping into this role, but also the future of the cadet program.”

Today’s ceremony formally acknowledges 15 recruits’ successful completion of an intense training program for EMTs at Boston EMS. Hired as state-certified EMTs, these graduates completed an additional six months of classroom and field training to hone their skills. They were trained in a variety of life-threatening emergency situations, including active shooter incidents, hazardous materials exposure, transportation accidents, recovery services, human trafficking, and mass casualty incidents. During their training rounds, they responded to more than 2,400 9-1-1 incidents caring for patients suffering from a range of emergencies including cardiac arrest, behavioral health, illnesses and injuries, and serious trauma including shootings and stabbings.

“I personally want to thank all the graduates and promoted members of EMS for their commitment to serving the residents of Boston with compassionate care that saves lives and furthers health equity,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Their job isn’t easy, but their hard work, dedication, and quality of care never wavers.”

Recognized alongside the newest EMTs for their promotion to the rank of Captain, Patrick Calter, James McCabe and Michelle Chu represent more than 46 years of combined experience at Boston EMS. Serving as supervisors, mentors and advocates, the newest captains are dual-trained in field and dispatch operations.

“As much as we talk about the need for EMS, the demands on EMS, it couldn’t be a more exciting time to be in EMS. We are changing and evolving more than ever before,” remarked Boston EMS Chief of Department, James Hooley. “These graduates have already accomplished so much. As they transition to the role of department EMT, they will now help guide and mentor future members, including upcoming recruits and cadets.”

The Boston EMS Recruit Academy is a full-time paid training program for state-certified EMTs before they are assigned to ambulances, ensuring residents receive the highest quality pre-hospital care. The next recruit academy class, comprised of 35 recruits, will begin later this month. Boston EMS is currently accepting applications for the cadet program. Anyone interested in a rewarding career at Boston EMS is encouraged to go to www.boston.gov/ems to learn more and sign up for training and employment opportunities. Boston EMS is one of the busiest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 134,000 emergency medical incidents per year. As a bureau of the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), Boston EMS is committed to serving Boston’s residents through clinical excellence, emergency planning and preparedness, and community outreach.