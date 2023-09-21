News in Brief

Fun with Sherry Eskin this Summer at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library presents Fun with Sherry Eskin on Thursdays, Sept. 21 and 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the South End Library Park, 685 Tremont St.

​Children ages 6 months and up and their caregivers are invited to participate in these in-person summer activities. Every week there may be books, yoga, singing, props, and dancing. No registration is required.

​For more information, www.bpl.org.

South End Author Alison Barnet to Recount ‘Stories From The Seventies’

South End author Alison Barnet tells “Stories From The Seventies” on Friday, Sept. 22, from

2 to 4 p.m. at the Roxbury Branch Library, 149 Dudley St. in Roxbury.

​For more information, call 617-442-6186 or email [email protected].

Final SoWa Sunday in September

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will open their studios at 450 Harrison Ave. for SoWa Sunday on Sept. 24, with extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The events is free and open to the public.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Homelessness Task Force Educational Forum Set to Return Sept. 27 to Copley Branch Library

The fourth annual Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) Homelessness Task Force Educational Forum will return on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. to the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library’s Rabb Hall.

​This year’s program, called “Model Strategies to Prevent Homelessness and Attract the Homeless from the Street,” will include a panel discussion including Sheila Dillon, the city’s Chief of Housing and director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH); Darcy Jameson, vice president of development at Beacon Communities Development, a Boston-based multi-family development and management company with over 18,000 apartments; Andy Waxman, regional vice president of real estate development for The Community Builders, Inc. (TBC); Lyndia Downie, the Pine Street Inn’s president and executive director since 2000; and Matthew Pyne, who leads the Pine Street Inn’s Supportive Housing services programs. The discussion will be moderated by Lynn Jolicoeur, a field producer, reporter, editor, and fill-in host at WBUR.

Register online for the free forum at: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/64d14a879830b628007759b5.

Upcoming Event Sponsored by WSANA

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will be open the park for Summer Open Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m., including on Sept. 24. Enjoy a relaxing time in the park, bring some games and enjoy the view on the square. For hygiene purposes (small park, lots of kiddos running around barefoot), you are asked to leave your pets at home.

​You can find updates at online at worcestersquare.org, or at Facebook.com/worcestersquare/events.

Open Newbury Continues

Newbury Street will be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 15 for Open Newbury.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: a 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); a 10K walk (from Newton); a Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and a Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton).

All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023. Walkers should know that distances may be slightly shorter as we finish the walk in front of Fenway Park. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path to the Esplanade paths around the Storrow Lagoon, past Fiedler Field and back along the Charles River.

Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.

Opening the Doors on the Fenway Cultural District on Oct. 9

The Fenway Alliance will be sponsoring its “Opening Our Doors” – a day of free art-and-cultural activities for all ages – on Monday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fenway Cultural District.

​Visit fenwayculture.org for more information.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner Set for Oct. 20, at Fairmont Copley Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Fairmont Copley Hotel at 138 St. James Ave., with cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

​The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. Lisa Hughes, a news anchor for WBZ-TV News, will be the event’s master of ceremonies.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to purchase tickets and for sponsorship opportunities.