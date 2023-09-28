Storybook Ball Fundraiser Leaps Into Its 24th Year

Special to the Sun

On Saturday, October 14, Mass General for Children (MGfC) will celebrate its 24th annual Storybook Ball at a new venue, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, and spotlight the incredible work of MGfC caregivers and researchers in the field of Adolescent Health.

Rachel and Bill Motley and Laura Will and David Nicholson are co-chairing this year’s gala, which will embody the whimsical theme of Frog and Toad, the beloved children’s book series about lifelong friendship written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel. The co-chairs will welcome over 500 guests at the Omni Boston Hotel for cocktails, dinner, games and dancing. The event is poised to raise more than $1.5 million for important research initiatives and vital patient care service programs at MGfC.

“Adolescence represents a time of enormous transition in a young person’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development,” said Scott Hadland, MD, MPH, chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Mass General for Children. “The Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine team prioritizes meeting patients where they are, whether that means offering routine primary care or collaborative care for patients struggling with mental or behavioral health concerns. We are committed to supporting the healthy development of adolescents and young adults while promoting healthy habits and preventing disease.”

On October 14, longtime partner Rafanelli Events will transform the Omni Boston Hotel into the captivating world of Frog and Toad, while winners of the event’s signature carnival booth games will take home items donated by generous local businesses such as Artemis Design, Co., Blank Label, Bloomingdales, ChappyWrap, FITISH Activewear, Franklin Sports, Kendra Scott, PUMA, Rockets of Awesome and Rue La La.

“MGfC is able to sustain and advance its innovative programs and initiatives thanks in large part to the generosity of Storybook Ball donors and in-kind partners,” said co-chair Laura Will. “We deeply value their support.”

Joanne Wolfe, MD, MPH, will host her first Storybook Ball as Physician-in-Chief of MGfC. A professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Wolfe joined MGfC earlier this year, succeeding Ronald E. Kleinman, MD, who served at the helm of MGfC for more than a decade. Wolfe was previously at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she was vice president for faculty development, and Boston Children’s Hospital, where she launched a palliative care service, the Pediatric Advanced Care Team, and served as an attending physician for the past 25 years.

“I’m very much looking forward to bringing everyone together in October for this special evening that spotlights the extraordinary work of MGfC and further allows us to continue our exceptional and innovative care,” said Wolfe.

Mass General for Children’s Storybook Ball takes place at 6 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 14, 2023, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Visit www.storybookball.org for tickets and more information.