Wu Declares Sept. 30 Local Music Appreciation Day; Boston To Celebrate With a Local Music Festival

Special to the Sun

The Boston Local Music Festival is back! First hosted in 2017, the Festival gives a platform for local musicians to perform their original songs. The celebration will include seven bands performing from 11 AM- 6:00 PM at the Parkman Bandstand in the Boston Common.

The artists represent a variety of music genres including rock, jazz, indie, blues, and punk. There is no cost to attend the family friendly event and the fun will go on rain or shine. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed.

This year’s festival will feature a full day of music from some of the best bands and solo musicians Boston has to offer. The eclectic group of acts includes Andrew Sue Wing, blindspot, Force us to Stop, The 94’s, How We Burn and Samposium.

The Parkman Bandstand is conveniently located near the Visitor’s Center, in between the Park Street and Boylston Street T stops.

Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. For more information, please visit www.bostonlocalmusicfestival.com

The Boston Local Music Festival will take place from 11 AM- 6 PM, September 30 at Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common. The event is free.