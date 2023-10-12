John Bookston, Longtime Fenway Civic Board Member, Dead at 76

John M. Bookston Jr., a member of the Fenway Civic Association board since 2016 and longtime resident of that neighborhood, died on Oct. 8. He was 76.

John is survived by his wife Rosalie (Goodhart), son David (Samantha) and grandchildren Ellie, Robert and Becca. John is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his son Robert “Robin”, and his sister Barbara.

​A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston (parking is available on Riverway). Burial will follow at Temple Emeth Memorial Park, 776 Baker St. in West Roxbury,. Service will be livestreamed by Temple Israel. Shiva will be held at the home of David and Samantha. Donations in his memory may be made to any charity dealing with social justice.