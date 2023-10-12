BPL Announces David Manfredi As 2023 Druker Award Recipient

Special to Sun

David P. Manfredi, CEO and founding principal of Elkus Manfredi Architects, has been announced as the 2023 recipient of the Druker Award Celebrating Design and Architecture, according to the Boston Public Library .

The award is “presented annually to a leader who has made outstanding and important contributions to the world of design,” according to the BPL, and “each award recipient shares insights on the world of Architecture and Design at a corresponding lecture.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in Rabb Lecture Hall on the lower level of the Boylston Street Building. The talk is free and open to the public.

Manfredi is known for his diverse portfolio of planning and design projects across the country and in the city of Boston, including Boston Landing (which features the New Balance headquarters, the TRACK at new balance, and the Bruins’ Warrior Ice Arena, and the Celtics’ Auerbach Center practice facilities), the Parcel 12 air-rights redevelopment (spanning the Mass Pike at the intersection of Newbury Street and Massachusetts Avenue), the Broad Institute in Kendall Square, and the research headquarters for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. He has received recognition from multiple preservation and design organizations for his leadership in renovating the South End’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross and the Women’s Clinic at St. Anthony Shrine.

“It is an honor to bestow the Druker Award upon David Manfredi, a visionary whose impact on the world of design has been nothing short of transformative,” BPL President David Leonard said in a press release. “His passion for creating spaces that inspire, unite, and uplift has not only transformed physical landscapes but also the way we experience and interact with our urban environments.”

In his presentation, Manfredi will discuss “how the design of commercial buildings, housing, public plazas, and retail spaces can influence and improve the urban environment, especially when they exist at the intersections between different communities or institutions, acting as anchors that connect Boston’s historically parochial neighborhoods.,” according to the BPL.

Manfredi will be in conversation with BPL President David Leonard, followed by an audience Q&A. Druker Company President Ronald M. Druker will give welcoming remarks.

”David has had an impact on virtually every neighborhood in Boston, designing buildings in ways that connect to and enhance the traditional strengths of our region, while assuring that our urban environments continue to evolve as dynamic centers of connection, innovation, and community in a sustainable way,” said Ronald Druker in a press release.

To register for the Druker Award & Lecture, visit: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/6421f8f51c16ec3600d12dd0.