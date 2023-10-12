News in Brief

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES in October

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Oct. 12, 19, and 26 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

Storytime with Library Margaret welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up). This program, which is presented in partnership with USES, is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other. This month’s themes include tales of fall, nature, leaf art and more.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Rep. Livingstone’s Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold office hours on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Caffe Nero at 14 Edgerly Road in the Fenway; and on Tuesday, Oct. 17, , from 9 to 10 a.m. at the café in the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library in the Back Bay.

Additionally, Rep. Livingstone will hold virtual office hours via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m.; email Cassidy.Tr[email protected] to receive the link for virtual office hours.

Open Newbury Continues

Newbury Street will be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 15 for Open Newbury.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.

Ward 4 Dems Meeting Set for Oct. 17 at Union Church

The Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its next monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Union Church, located at 485 Columbus Ave.

Join fellow Democrats from Back Bay, Fenway, and the South End for the group’s monthly meeting. State Auditor Diana DiZoglio and Partners in Democracy president Danielle Allen are both scheduled to be on hand for the meeting.

Email [email protected] for any questions or for more information.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner Set for Oct. 20, at Fairmont Copley Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Fairmont Copley Hotel at 138 St. James Ave., with cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

​The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. Lisa Hughes, a news anchor for WBZ-TV News, will be the event’s master of ceremonies.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to purchase tickets and for sponsorship opportunities.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest Coming Oct. 21 to Peters Park

Howl-O-Ween – a Halloween dog costume contest – will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Peters Park in the South End. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 22).

​Registration for the event, which will include vendors; puppies; and kids face-painting and balloon animals sponsored by the Bell Petrini Group, begins at 9 a/m., followed by the Family category (kids, dogs, parents) and costume parade at 10 a.m.; the Small Dogs category at 10:45 a.m.; the Big Dogs category at 11:30 a.m.; and the Group costume category (owner/dog-themed) at 12:15 p.m.

​PUPkin spice lattes will be for sale at the event as well, with all proceeds going to Gals Best Pal.

Virtual Meeting on Bowker Overpass Bridge Replacement and New Bridge Construction Set for Oct. 26

MassDOT (the Massachusetts Department of Transportation) will hold a virtual meeting on the Bowker Overpass Bridge superstructure replacement and new bridge construction on

Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

​The proposed project consists of replacing and widening the bridge superstructure of the existing Bowker Overpass bridge that spans over I-90, MBTA’s Worcester Commuter Rail Line, and Ipswich Street and reconfiguring the ramps to and from Commonwealth Avenue. The project includes bridge widening to the west and the elimination of the existing down ramp structure that spans the Muddy River to Commonwealth Avenue. The proposed project will provide bridge and roadway safety improvements, increase vertical clearance, improve seismic resiliency, and enhance the public realm with improved multi-use pathway connections to the adjacent Charlesgate and Back Bay Fens parklands. MassDOT will use staged construction to maintain traffic and to accommodate utilities during construction.

A secure right-of-way is necessary for this project. Acquisitions in fee and permanent or temporary easements may be required. MassDOT is responsible for acquiring all needed rights in private or public lands. MassDOT’s policy concerning land acquisitions will be presented at the hearing.

Register for the online meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7u03f9quSge6V1cXWwxOrw#/registration.

Author Talk With Sara DiVello Set for Oct. 26 at Copley BPL

An author talk with Sara DiVello, who will be discussing her latest thriller “Broadway Butterfly,” on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Commonwealth Salon at the Central Library at Copley Square at 700 Boylston St. The talk begins at 6 p.m., followed by an an author signing at approximately 7 p.m., facilitated by Trident Booksellers and Café.

True crime novelist, founder of Mystery and Thriller Mavens,

and a lifelong fan of all things murder and mayhem, Sara DiVello will spill the tea on the crime of the century in conversation with New York Times Best Selling Author Laura Zigman as they discuss Sara DiVello’s 2023 thriller, “Broadway Butterfly.” The authors will also discuss creativity, process, and the wild, winding path to publication. Following the conversation, there will be time for audience Q&A.

This event is accessible to people with disabilities. To request a disability accommodation and/or language services, contact:​Christina Jones at [email protected], by Thursday, Oct. 12. Please allow at least two weeks to arrange for accommodations. ​Registration is required at bit.ly/saradivello.