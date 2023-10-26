News in Brief

Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Oct. 26,; Nov. 2, 9, 16, and 30; and Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Virtual Meeting on Bowker Overpass Bridge Replacement and New Bridge Construction

MassDOT (the Massachusetts Department of Transportation) will hold a virtual meeting on the Bowker Overpass Bridge superstructure replacement and new bridge construction on

Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

​The proposed project consists of replacing and widening the bridge superstructure of the existing Bowker Overpass bridge that spans over I-90, MBTA’s Worcester Commuter Rail Line, and Ipswich Street and reconfiguring the ramps to and from Commonwealth Avenue. The project includes bridge widening to the west and the elimination of the existing down ramp structure that spans the Muddy River to Commonwealth Avenue. The proposed project will provide bridge and roadway safety improvements, increase vertical clearance, improve seismic resiliency, and enhance the public realm with improved multi-use pathway connections to the adjacent Charlesgate and Back Bay Fens parklands. MassDOT will use staged construction to maintain traffic and to accommodate utilities during construction.

A secure right-of-way is necessary for this project. Acquisitions in fee and permanent or temporary easements may be required. MassDOT is responsible for acquiring all needed rights in private or public lands. MassDOT’s policy concerning land acquisitions will be presented at the hearing.

Register for the online meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7u03f9quSge6V1cXWwxOrw#/registration.

Rep. Livingstone’s Virtual Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold virtual office hours via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m.; email Cassidy.Tr[email protected] to receive the link for virtual office hours.

Author Talk with Sara DiVello Set for Oct. 26 at Copley BPL

An author talk with Sara DiVello, who will be discussing her latest thriller “Broadway Butterfly,” on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Commonwealth Salon at the Central Library at Copley Square at 700 Boylston St. The talk begins at 6 p.m., followed by an an author signing at approximately 7 p.m., facilitated by Trident Booksellers and Café.

True crime novelist, founder of Mystery and Thriller Mavens, and a lifelong fan of all things murder and mayhem, Sara DiVello will spill the tea on the crime of the century in conversation with New York Times Best Selling Author Laura Zigman as they discuss Sara DiVello’s 2023 thriller, “Broadway Butterfly.” The authors will also discuss creativity, process, and the wild, winding path to publication. Following the conversation, there will be time for audience Q&A.

This event is accessible to people with disabilities. To request a disability accommodation and/or language services, contact:​Christina Jones at [email protected], by Thursday, Oct. 12. Please allow at least two weeks to arrange for accommodations.

​Registration is required at bit.ly/saradivello.

Library Shuttle to BPL’s Parker Hill Branch Begins Nov. 1

In an agreement with Age Strong, a shuttle service will begin on Nov. 1st to the Boston Public Library’s Parker Hill Branch. The service will run on Mondays and Wednesdays and can accommodate eight people who have made reservations for the 10 a.m. pickup at the South End Library. The return will be at noon. The link for reserving a spot on the shuttle is https://bpl.libcal.com/calendar/19067/shuttle.

​Parker Hill is a smaller branch where South Enders can get to know the staff, as well as pick up and drop off books. If you want to pick up your “hold” books at Parker Hill, you will need to go to the bpl.org website, sign into your Account, and go to ‘My Settings.’ Then select ‘Account Preferences/Hold and Pickup Location/Change.’ There you can select ‘Parker Hill’ and save your selection. The books you put on hold will then be sent to Parker Hill and you will be notified in the usual way when they arrive. There is no fee for “overdue” books; whenever the book is returned, the fee is removed.

Free Dance Movement Class Scheduled Nov. 2

The South End Branch Library presents ‘Class Movement with Urbanity Dance’- a free dance movement class for all dance levels for ages 18 and up – on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. at 725 Harrison Ave., Suite 100.

For more information and registration, contact Christina Jones

[email protected].

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold November Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on Nov. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on Nov. 5, 12, and 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

​Also, SoWa Artists Guild will open on Black Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Harvest Festival And Auction in Support of Both WLP and NABB Set for Nov. 9

Women’s Lunch Place and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay will hold the Harvest Festival & Auction on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Women’s Lunch Place dining room at 67 Newbury St.

Enjoy a delicious harvest of culinary selections, wine, and craft beers, and get some early holiday shopping done during the event’s Silent Auction, which will feature sports tickets, restaurant gift cards, and more. The event will benefit both WLP and NABB.

​A highlight of the evening will be a boutique where shelter guests will sell items they have made during the many classes that WLP offers. Handmade jewelry, knit wear, decoupage shells and more will be displayed for purchase. The artist will receive all of the proceeds.

Single ticket prices for Harvest Festival are $125, and sponsorships are also available.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/nabb for more information.

New Book Club Set to Meet Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at FoMu

The Scoop: Book Club -the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library’s new book club – will meet on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at FoMu Ice Cream at 655 Tremont St. (Purchases are encouraged but not required.)

November’s book is “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, and December’s book will be “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King. Pick up a copy of November’s book every Thursday in October at United South End Settlements or for December’s book, every Thursday morning in November at USES, or send an email to schedule a pickup appointment. The eBook is also available on Hoopla Digital (with no waitlist).

To register, email [email protected].

Virtual Community Meeting on Proposed Back Bay Fens Pathways Design Improvements Scheduled for Nov. 15

The City of Boston will hold a virtual community meeting on proposed design improvements to the Back Bay Fens Pathways on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. (Join the meeting then at bit.ly/bbf-pathways.) ​Visit the project page at Project page: Boston.gov/Fens-Pathways for more information.