Storybook Ball Treats Guests to Another Magical Evening of Fundraising

Special to the Sun

Mass General for Children’s Storybook Ball brought nearly 500 people together at the Omni Hotel Boston at the Seaport to celebrate the hospital’s outstanding work in the field of Adolescent Health, showcasing the expertise of MGfC primary care physicians, specialists and other caregivers that provide exceptional care day-in and day-out for adolescent and young adult patients.

Rachel and Bill Motley and Laura Will and David Nicholson co-chaired the 24th annual gala, which raised over $1.9 million for important research initiatives and vital patient care programs at MGfC.

Rafanelli Events provided a stunning backdrop inspired by the beloved children’s book series, Frog and Toad. The Omni was transformed into a whimsical forest with large-scale storybook drawings and oversized trees, while tablescapes of river rocks, mushrooms and fiddleheads created a sense of adventure reminiscent of a walk through the woods.

Joanne Wolfe, MD, MPH, MGfC Physician-in-Chief; Allan M. Goldstein, MD, MGfC Surgeon-in-Chief; and William Curry, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Massachusetts General Hospital, led guests through a poignant speaking program and shared the inspiring story of adolescent patient Maegan’s treatment for an eating disorder.

One of the highlights of the live auction, emceed by The Sports Hub’s Rich Shertenlieb, was a one-of-a-kind experience at the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby courtesy of West Point Thoroughbreds. The package included a VIP backstretch tour and partial ownership in a thoroughbred racing horse, plus custom derby attire by designer Sue Sartor.

Guests enjoyed a special performance by Andrew Marshall, finalist of NBC’s “The Voice” Season 20 and a Boxford native who underwent treatment for leukemia at MGfC for almost four years. Carnival booth games like Corn Hole and “Operation” and a lively dance floor led by Mario the DJ rounded out the spectacular night.