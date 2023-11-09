Bay Village Historic District Commission to Meet Nov. 14

Special to the Sun
The Bay Village Historic District Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on November 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom.
Attention: This meeting will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in the meeting by going to https://zoom.Us/j/93374938340 or calling 301-715-8592 and enter meeting id 933 7493 8340 #. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].
The following is the agenda.
I. Design review
23.1012 Bv 18 winchester street: continued from 10-10-2023
Applicant: Yan Schechter
Proposed work: at roof repair existing headhouse, and install deck and hvac equipment.
II. Status of revised regulatory standards
III. Ratification of 10/10/2023 public hearing minutes
IV. Staff updates
V. Projected adjournment: 4:30 pm
Bay Village Historic District Commission
Anne Kilguss, Ruth Knopf, Three Vacancies
Alternates: Thomas Hotaling, Kathleen Mcdermott, Stephen Dunwell