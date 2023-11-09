‘Horsing Around’ in Support of BINA Farm Center

The BINA Farm Center’s ‘Horsing Around’ gala, held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, supported BINA’s mission of bringing people together of all abilities through inclusive therapeutic, clinical and recreational equine programs in Lexington.

Coryn and Babak Bina, founders, and Janice Gilman, executive director, said this gala’s focus was to celebrate the relaunch of their Music Therapy program. The evenings emcees, brothers Kamran and Aidin Bina, presented Emiley and Keith Lockhart with the BINA Achievement Award for their continued support of BINA since 2009, as well as their support of the Holiday Pops Sensory-Friendly concerts, which have been enjoyed by many BINA families.

Bebe Wood, who is starring in Tina Fey’s upcoming film, “Mean Girls Musical,” which is in theaters Jan. 12, performed a song from her EP, ‘21st Century Hippie,’ and also played one song with Amir El Boukfaoui, who grew up participating in BINA’s Therapeutic Riding program.

Another event highlight was a special announcement made by Dr. Gene Beresin about a new collaboration between BINA and the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Mass General Hospital, of which he is the executive director. This collaboration will allow BINA to further expand their Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy program with unbelievable resources.

Dr. Beresin discussed how they will bring the expert MGH faculty and Harvard Medical School to provide focused education on the latest in diagnosis, treatment, and advocacy for patients with psychiatric illness in the areas of attention deficit/ hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, substance use disorders, mood disorders, and anxiety and depression.

Event attendees also included Co-Chairs Tonya and Ben Mezrich, Lianne and Alex Leventhal, Christy Cashman, Harris and Paul Krupp. Additional attendees were Mandarin Oriental GM Markus Linder, Azita Bina, Tiffani Faison, Deep Voice Jojo of Kiss 108, Jonathan Soroff, Jadianne Thompson, Grace and Josh Zakim, Laura Baldini, Jennifer Kinsman, Alam Shah, Abby Bielagus, and Pat and Francesca Purcell.

Ropes & Gray was a sponsor of the event, which was designed by K. Kerkorian Events.