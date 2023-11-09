News in Brief

Harvest Festival & Auction in Support of Both WLP and NABB Set for Nov. 9

Women’s Lunch Place and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay will hold the Harvest Festival & Auction on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Women’s Lunch Place dining room at 67 Newbury St.

Enjoy a delicious harvest of culinary selections, wine, and craft beers, and get some early holiday shopping done during the event’s Silent Auction, which will feature sports tickets, restaurant gift cards, and more. The event will benefit both WLP and NABB.

​A highlight of the evening will be a boutique where shelter guests will sell items they have made during the many classes that WLP offers. Handmade jewelry, knit wear, decoupage shells and more will be displayed for purchase. The artist will receive all of the proceeds.

Single ticket prices for Harvest Festival are $125, and sponsorships are also available.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/nabb for more information.

Fenway CDC Organizing Committee Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 9 at Fenway Community Center

The Fenway CDC’s Organizing Committee Meeting takes place on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Jersey St.

Come share your voice and participate in making positive changes in the neighborhood. No experience or knowledge is necessary! Come and explore housing policies and to learn how to effectively organize and create meaningful impact.

For more information, contact Leo at [email protected].

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 9, 16, and 30; and Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Coffee Hours for City’s Back Bay-Fenway Neighborhood Liaison

Maggie Van Scoy, the city’s neighborhood liaison for Back Bay and the Fenway, will hold Coffee Hours on Friday, Nov. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Newsfeed Café at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.; and on Friday, Nov. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Fenway Community Center.

SoWa Artists Guild’s November Events Continue

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its Sundays on Nov. 12, and 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

​Also, SoWa Artists Guild will open on Black Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

New Book Club Set to Meet Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at FoMu

The Scoop: Book Club -the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library’s new book club – will meet on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at FoMu Ice Cream at 655 Tremont St. (Purchases are encouraged but not required.)

November’s book is “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, and December’s book will be “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King. Pick up a copy of November’s book every Thursday in October at United South End Settlements or for December’s book, every Thursday morning in November at USES, or send an email to schedule a pickup appointment. The eBook is also available on Hoopla Digital (with no waitlist).

To register, email [email protected].

Free Market Set for Nov. 14 at Fenway Community Center

A Free Market, co-organized by Fenway CDC and Fenway Community Center, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Boylston St.

Looking to start some early holiday shopping? Come swing by the Free Market. Bring your unwanted items to help your neighbors, and yourself. Please no bedding or soiled textiles. Contact Sage Carbone at [email protected] with any questions.

Virtual Meeting on Proposed Back Bay Fens Pathways Design Improvements Scheduled For

Nov. 15

The City of Boston will hold a virtual community meeting on proposed design improvements to the Back Bay Fens Pathways on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. (Join the meeting then at bit.ly/bbf-pathways.)

​Visit the project page at Project page: Boston.gov/Fens-Pathways for more information.