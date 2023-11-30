BPDA To Hold Dec. 11 Public Meeting on Residential Project Proposed for St. Mary’s Street in Fenway

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will host a virtual public meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, to discuss a 90-unit residential project proposed for 142-146 St. Mary’s St. in the Fenway.

​Newton developer and longtime owner of the property, Allen Associates Properties, intends to transform a two-story, non-conforming parking garage located along the tracks for the MBTA’s D train on the Green line into a new approximately 91,000 gross square-foot development.

​The development’s 90 rental units would include a mix of studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms, said Ben Wan, a principal at Boston-based RODE Architects, with 14 units, or about 15 percent overall, designated as affordable, IDP (Inclusionary Development Policy) units per the city’s zoning requirements.

​A two-level, enclosed garage accessed off St. Mary’s Street would include 105 parking spaces, along with 25 exterior spaces, said Ben Wan, a principal at Boston-based RODE Architects, during the BPD’s first meeting of the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) for the project, which was held virtually on Nov. 13.

Parking provisions would include 75 spaces for an eight-and-a-half story, 149-unit residential development at 101 Monmouth St. in Brookline, also owned by Allen Associates Properties, added Wan, along with 15 spaces for the neighborhood and two additional ride-share spaces. (The existing, 190-space garage at 142-146 St. Mary’s St. currently provides parking for residents of 101 Monmouth St., which is the closest structure to the proposed development.)

The developer has also committed to capping the building’s height at 69 feet, said Wan, while the duration of construction is expected to last between 20 and 22 months, depending on the “scope” of the project.

​As part of the project, Allen Associates Properties has agreed to look at the feasibility of creating a new pedestrian connection between the site and the Fenway stop on the D train on the T’s Green line. The developer has had early conversations with the Boston Transportation Department and the BPDA about creating an at-grade connection to the T stop along the southern edge of the site, which abuts MBTA property on Monmouth Street in Brookline, said Wan.

​The BPDA’s public-comment period for this project ends on Jan. 2; public comments can be submitted on the BPDA’s project webpage at http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/142-146-st-marys-street, or comments can be emailed directly to Ebony DaRosa, BPDA project manager, at [email protected].