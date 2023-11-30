Mayor’s Enchanted Trolly Tour Schedule

Boston’s Enchanted Trolley Tour continues the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees throughout Boston.

For the 27th year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will continue the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees while bringing holiday spirit to children across Boston. The event is sponsored by Bank of America, and includes visits with Santa, tree lightings, and more.

This year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will start on Saturday, December 2, and end on Sunday December 3, in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

Day 1

11 a.m. – Hastings Lot, West Roxbury

2 p.m. – Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain

3 p.m. – J.P. Monument, Jamaica Plain

3:45 p.m. – Brigham Circle, Mission Hill

4:30 p.m. – Bolling Building, Roxbury

Day 2

4 p.m. – Paul Revere Mall, North End

5 p.m. – Winthrop Square (the Training Field), Charlestown

6:15 p.m. – Maverick Square, East Boston