Councilor Flynn Selected to Join National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 University Communities Council

Special to the Sun

Councilor Edward Flynn was selected last week to join the National League of Cities (NLC) University Communities Council for their 2024 membership. Prior to the selection, Councilor Flynn has been an active National League of Cities member and recently participated as a panelist at the Annual NLC City Summit and Council Presidents Convening in Atlanta, Georgia.

The objectives of the University Communities Council include sharing ideas and creative solutions to the challenges affecting university communities, as well as connecting municipal officials from university communities nationally to foster a spirit of cooperation between universities, colleges, and local governments. In March 2024, Councilor Flynn will join colleagues in government throughout the country at the NLC Congressional City Conference in Washington D.C. to discuss city and university relations and other issues impacting cities and towns.

“I’m honored to join the NLC University Communities Council this year. Boston is renowned for many outstanding colleges and universities, and we host a significant population of students in our city annually,” said Councilor Flynn. “We value our relationship with these institutions of higher education, who partner with us on a multitude of issues, employ many of our residents, and whose students contribute so much to our city’s vibrancy and local economy. I look forward to working with members of the UCC to share insights and discuss the integral and indispensable roles these institutions play in Boston and the opportunities and challenges they bring.”

For more information, ontact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 and [email protected].