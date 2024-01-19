Councilor Sharon Durkan Announces Expanded District 8 Team

Special to the Sun

Following her swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 1 at Faneuil Hall, District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan, who represents the West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, and Mission Hill neighborhoods, announced the expansion of her team by bringing on Geidy Romero as Director of Policy, and Lauren Carmi as Beacon Hill Quality of Life Liaison. Romero and Carmi will be joining Durkan’s current Council staff, which includes Chief of Staff, Kennedy Avery; Director of Development and Transportation, Anthony Baez; and Community and Legislative Liaison, Maccon Bonner.

Romero is joining the team as the Director of Policy. As an alum of BPS and an active participant in a host of community and City services, he has a deep connection to the City and extensive experience in connecting residents to critical City services. Romero is currently pursuing her master’s in Social Work from Boston College and eager to apply her studies and experience to advancing Councilor Durkan’s legislative agenda on City worker mental health resources, housing affordability, development, transportation, climate resilience, and quality-of-life issues.

Councilor Durkan is excited to welcome Romero to the team emphasizing, “the most effective and dedicated public servants I have known place a premium on empathy and ground that understanding with careful study of the issues and real world experiences – Geidy is the person we want to see in local government. I can’t wait for District 8 residents to meet her! Growing up in this city, going to our public schools, and raising a family give her a unique lens to support our D8 neighborhoods with policy solutions.”

Carmi will also be joining Durkan’s office this month, serving as the Beacon Hill Quality of Life Liaison.

Durkan noted, “I’m incredibly excited to bring Lauren onto our team. She knows what it’s like to raise a family in our beloved neighborhood of Beacon Hill, and cares deeply about the quality-of-life issues that I do! I’m excited for trash, rodents, and streets to be at the top of our priority list, with Lauren’s help.”