St. John School Nestled in the Heart of Boston’s Historic North End

St. John School has educated children since 1895. Welcoming PreK-Grade 8 students, we provide a Catholic education committed to educating children in an atmosphere that fosters a spirit of community, faith, and academic excellence. Our dedicated teachers and small class sizes ensure that each student’s unique progress is celebrated.

Students enjoy a rigorous academic curriculum enriched by integrated STEM programming, Italian language instruction, and our own in-house hydroponic garden, Tower Garden Program. The Program teaches students about mindfulness, nutrition, food production, and community service as well as traditional academic subjects. St. John’s partners with the Franciscan Food Center at St. Anthony’s Shrine to donate the produce from the garden to the hungry.

We are proud of our partnership with the Lynch Foundation Early Childhood Initiative, an extraordinary project founded by Carolyn and

Peter Lynch, for our 3 and 4 year olds. The project supports an environment that nurtures the social and emotional well-being of students in order for robust learning to take place before the start of kindergarten.

St. John School offers student drop off starting at 7:30 a.m., after school care until 6 p.m., and an extensive summer adventure camp. (School hours are 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) Boston residents may be eligible for free bus transportation.

Please join us on a Welcome Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. or reach out to Amy Fitzgerald at [email protected] or 617-227-3143.