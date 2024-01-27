St. Mary’s of the Assumption School Committed to Faith, Growth and Excellence

Special to the Sun

Rooted in Brookline Village, St. Mary of the Assumption School is a diverse and global community of kindness and conscience that is committed to intellectual and spiritual growth, moral development, and academic excellence.

St. Mary of the Assumption School is Brookline’s only Catholic school for children in grades PreK–8. It was established as a parish elementary school in 1899, and today St. Mary’s balances a personal, values-based curriculum with foundational academic disciplines. Religious instruction, world language classes, art, music, and physical education combine with core subjects to help students actualize a virtuous life and find success in a complex world.

St. Mary’s prides itself on its rich tradition of Catholic education that supports and guides students with intentional academic and moral development. St. Mary’s teachers and staff enliven an engaging, values-centric program that lays the foundations for a virtuous life.

For more information about Admissions, please email [email protected] or visit our website at stmarys-brookline.org