Boston University Proposes Extensive Renovation of Warren Towers

Boston University is proposing an extensive renovation of its Warren Towers undergrad dorms on Commonwealth Avenue.

​The Trustees of Boston University intends to renovate 380,200 square feet of gross-floor area of the three-tower student residence at 700 Commonwealth Ave., which is home to approximately 1,800 undergraduate students. The project will entail making repairs to the building’s envelope; reconfiguring the bathroom cores; making accessibility improvements; modernizing elevators and escalators; and installing new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

​Details of the proposed project were outlined in the Institutional Master Plan Notification Form (IMPNF) Amendment for the Boston University Charles River Campus and the Project Notification Form (PNF) for the proposed Warren Towers Renovation project located in Fenway, filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Feb. 1.

The BPDA will sponsor a virtual Boston University Charles River Campus and Warren Towers Task Force and public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the BPDA’s public-comment period for the PNF for this project is open through March 2.

Visit the BPDA’s project page at https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/warren-towers-renovation? to register for the Feb. 20 meeting, to submit a public comment, or for more information on the project.