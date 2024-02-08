News in Brief

RESCHEDULED: Free Skating with Friends Returns Feb. 11 to the Common’s Frog Pond

After the original date of Jan. 28 was postponed due to rain, Skating with Friends, sponsored by the Friends of the Public Garden, will return on Sunday, Feb. 11, to the Frog Pond in the Boston Common.

This free event includes free skate rentals and hot cocoa. Skating sessions begin at 10 a.m.; noon; and 2, 4, and 6 p.m., with space limited to 225 skaters per 90-minute session. Friends and neighbors are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to each session to secure their free tickets.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold February Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on Feb. 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Ward 5 Republican Committee to Make Presidential Endorsement on Feb. 20 at Park Plaza Hotel

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee is scheduled to make its U.S. Presidential candidate endorsement during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza hotel at 50 Park Plaza.

Second Virtual Meeting on Plans for South End Branch Library Set for Monday, Feb .12

The second community meeting to discuss plans for the South End Branch Library will take place virtually on Monday, Feb 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The meeting will be jointly hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu; City Chief of Operations, Don Irish; President of the BPL, David Leonard; and Public Facilities Department Director, Kerrie Griffin. Project architects from Utile Inc will also be present.

This virtual Zoom meeting can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/bplsouthend.

Children’s Winter Festival Returns Feb. 21 to the Common

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will present the annual Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit boston.gov/winterfest for more information about this family-friendly school vacation week event.

The free festival is open to all and offers music, giveaways, winter activities, treats, and crafts. Featured attractions include large inflatable installations such as the All-Star Challenge, and a Fun House Maze. Kids and their caregivers can also enjoy rides in the park on the Trackless Train, a ski lift photo booth, the alpine slide, snow throw, and much more.

The event is hosted in partnership with title sponsor Highland Street Foundation and our contributing sponsors H.P. Hood LLC, ReVision Energy, and Xfinity. ReVision Energy, a 100-percent employee-owned solar company, will provide stored solar power for the event. Enjoy delicious hot chocolate courtesy of Rosa Mexicano and fresh local milk at the New England Dairy’s Mobile Dairy Bar.

The Boston Common Parade Ground is located at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets. Call 617-635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Muddy River Cleanup Set for April 20

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be holding its 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.

​The Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup, which takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed, and it builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup.

​Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/volunteer/muddy-river-cleanup-2024/ to register and for more information on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.

Boston Ward 4 Democrats Caucus to Elect Delegates to Mass. Dems Convention

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be holding a caucus on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Union Church (485 Columbus Ave.) to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention. The convention will take place on Saturday, June 1, in Worcester. All registered Democrats in the ward (spanning parts of the neighborhoods of Back Bay, the Fenway, and the South End) are welcome to attend and to run for delegate. The event will be hybrid, with a Zoom link available upon request. For questions, email [email protected].