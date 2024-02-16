News

Celebrating Black History Month at City Hall

by  •  •
Massachusetts State Rep Chris Worrell takes his turn to help raise the Pan- African flag at City Hall Plaza.
African flag at City Hall Plaza. Shown inset, left, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with City employee Boni Palmer-Penn and keynote speaker Taneshia Laird, President and CEO of the Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center. Taneshia Laird
had just returned from the Grammys Ceremony where she was a nominee for the Best Music Film category.

