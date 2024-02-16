Flynn Files Hearing Order To Discuss The Community Process for Transportation Planning

Special to the Sun

In recent years, there have been major transportation planning and street redesign projects in various neighborhoods across the city, including State Street in the Financial District and Wharf District area, both Berkeley Street and Copley Connect in Back Bay neighborhood, Tremont Street in the South End, and Summer Street Bus Pilot in the South Boston Waterfront, among others.

During this time, Councilor Flynn heard from many constituents, businesses and neighborhood associations, who expressed concerns about a lack of community process, engagement and communication for these street redesigns. These residents and civic groups conveyed the feeling that they were bypassed and that their everyday experience and knowledge of the streets were not taken seriously. They shared frustrations that they only learned about the planned changes after the outcome of the redesign had already been determined, or before public input was heard.

Many residents have also relayed concerns about the increase in usage of mopeds, electric scooters, and other devices on our streets – many of which do not require licenses and whose operators do not adhere to the rules of the road. Residents, especially families with children, our seniors, and persons with disabilities have shared that they would also like to weigh in during a thorough community process on pedestrian safety, rules of the road, and common courtesy when it comes to these forms of transportation.

“It is important that those who live and pay taxes in a community – our constituents and local businesses – have a say in what takes place there, including the ability to provide feedback at an in-person community meeting when it comes to transportation planning,” said Councilor Flynn. “The institutional knowledge, lived experience, and input of our residents, civic organizations, and businesses should be taken into account before any decisions are implemented. It is critical that we continue to value the community process and feedback we receive when it comes to pedestrian safety and transportation planning.