News in Brief

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold February Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on Feb. 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Ward 5 Republican Committee to Make Presidential Endorsement on Feb. 20 at Park Plaza Hotel

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee is scheduled to make its U.S. Presidential candidate endorsement during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza hotel at 50 Park Plaza.

Children’s Winter Festival Returns Feb. 21 to the Common

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will present the annual Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit boston.gov/winterfest for more information about this family-friendly school vacation week event.

The free festival is open to all and offers music, giveaways, winter activities, treats, and crafts. Featured attractions include large inflatable installations such as the All-Star Challenge, and a Fun House Maze. Kids and their caregivers can also enjoy rides in the park on the Trackless Train, a ski lift photo booth, the alpine slide, snow throw, and much more.

The event is hosted in partnership with title sponsor Highland Street Foundation and our contributing sponsors H.P. Hood LLC, ReVision Energy, and Xfinity. ReVision Energy, a 100-percent employee-owned solar company, will provide stored solar power for the event. Enjoy delicious hot chocolate courtesy of Rosa Mexicano and fresh local milk at the New England Dairy’s Mobile Dairy Bar.

The Boston Common Parade Ground is located at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets. Call 617-635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Boston Ward 4 Democrats Caucus to Elect Delegates to Mass. Dems Convention

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be holding a caucus on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Union Church (485 Columbus Ave.) to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention. The convention will take place on Saturday, June 1, in Worcester. All registered Democrats in the ward (spanning parts of the neighborhoods of Back Bay, the Fenway, and the South End) are welcome to attend and to run for delegate. The event will be hybrid, with a Zoom link available upon request. For questions, email [email protected].

Ward 5 Democratic Committee Caucus Set for March 2 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee is holding its 2024 Caucus to elect delegates and alternates for the 2024 Massachusetts Democratic Convention on Saturday, March 2, from

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old South Church at 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square

(Registration begins at 9 a.m. The meeting is called to order around 10. Registration closes 15 minutes after the meeting is called to order.) Reservations are not required.

​This meeting is open to the public, but only registered or pre-registered Democrats residing in Ward 5 can run or vote at this caucus. Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End.

​Check your voter registration status at the Secretary of State site: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

You can also pre-register or register to vote at the caucus.

Note: The 2024 Massachusetts Democratic Convention is Saturday, June 1, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Muddy River Cleanup Set for April 20

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be holding its 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.

​The Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup, which takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed, and it builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup.

​Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/volunteer/muddy-river-cleanup-2024/ to register and for more information on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.