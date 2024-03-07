News In Brief

Meeting On Future of City’s Historic Preservation Efforts Set for March 12 at City Hall and via Zoom

The city will offer ‘A Vision for Historic Preservation in Boston’ on Tuesday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, Room 801, as well as virtually.

​The meeting, sponsored by the city’s Office of Historic Preservation and the Boston Landmarks Commission, will “present a framework showcasing how historic preservation can address some of Boston’s pressing challenges in environmental sustainability, social equity, and affordable housing,” according to the city, as well as detail “Boston’s plans for events to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary and Boston’s 400th anniversary, in 2026 and 2030, respectively.

​R.S.V.P. for the meeting at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdx4C5yq39bZAh3azF2Ia9QuTtiptsoEZuUZPsRSLz6F2SvJQ/viewform or scan the QR Code.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold March Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on March 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Annual Gardeners’ Gathering Set for March 16 at NU

The 48th annual Gardeners’ Gathering takes place on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shillman Hall and The Egan Center at Northeastern University .

The event, which is free to attend and open to all, brings Boston-area growers of all kinds together for a day full of informative workshops, engaging exhibitors, networking, and inspiration. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mel King’s Massachusetts Gardening and Farm Act, the Gathering will focus on celebrating our invaluable legacy gardeners, taking a look back on the incredible community growing work in Boston over the last half a century.

Be sure to pre-register for the event at https://thetrustees.org/program/gardeners-gathering/.

Muddy River Cleanup Set for April 20

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be holding its 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.

​The Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup, which takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed, and it builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup.

​Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/volunteer/muddy-river-cleanup-2024/ to register and for more information on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.