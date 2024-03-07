Treasurer Goldberg Announces Latest Release of Unclaimed Property Listings

Special to the Sun

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg has announced the latest grouping of names added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 50,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

“Did you know there is $3.4 billion in unclaimed property here in Massachusetts? 1 in 10 people in this state are owed money and one of them could be you,” said Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “So check the list, go online, or call our office to search for your name and begin the process today.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. Last year, Treasury processed over 145,000 claims and returned $185 million in property to its rightful owners.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.gov or call our live call center at 1-888-344-MASS (6277).

The full list of the new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list will be published in the Boston Globe on March 3rd and in the Boston Herald on March 10th . In addition, the list of names will be published in over 30 regional and local papers in following weeks.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest.