Proposed 2 Charlesgate West Project Will BeDiscussed During April 4 Virtual Meeting

A mixed-use project proposed for 2 Charlesgate West in the Fenway will be discussed during a virtual meeting sponsored by the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m.

A rendering of the proposed 2 Charlesgate West project as seen from Ipswich Street.

​Morro, a developer of multi-family housing, has proposed an approximately 290,000 square-foot project comprising 406 fully furnished, smaller dwelling units (184 studios, 122 one-bedrooms, 91 two-bedrooms, and nine three-bedrooms), including 61 units of onsite affordable housing, which would account for 15 percent of the project’s total units. The proposed project will also offer 2,860 square feet of retail at the Ipswich Street level; as well as indoor bike parking for 408 bikes. No onsite parking is proposed for the project, although it would have an off-street loading area.

​The project was originally proposed by Scape, a British real estate developer and Morro’s sister brand, in 2021 and conceived as a 251,000 square-foot building, comprising 400 residential housing units, 3,000 square feet of ground floor retail, and 75 below grade parking spaces. The developer solicited community feedback for a couple of years before filing a DPIR (Draft Project Impact Report) for the latest iteration of the project last December.

The virtual meeting on April 4 will focus on the DPIR for this project and its potential impacts, and will include a presentation, followed by question and comments from the public.

Register for the meeting using the Zoom link at

bit.ly/48Tv8rt.