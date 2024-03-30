Wu Announces Applications for futureBOS

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) launched futureBOS, the 2024 Summer Youth Employment Program, including all Successlink job opportunities, for Boston youth and young adults ages 14 – 24. Young people interested can find summer job opportunities through futureBOS, the newly redesigned webpage hub for all youth employment opportunities throughout the City. futureBos will guide young people to better navigate the application, onboarding, and hiring processes, ensuring that these employment opportunities are centralized. To complement SuccessLink, futureBOS site will serve as a hub for all youth employment opportunities throughout the City, making resources easier to locate for young people and their families. Jobs young people can find on futureBOS including with nonprofits, local government, businesses and the healthcare industry.

“The future of Boston rests on connecting our young people to opportunities today so they can grow and lead our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re taking our nation-leading youth summer jobs program to the next level with more employers, more opportunities, and a guarantee for every BPS student to access a paid summer job.”

“As an organization, supporting the Youth of Boston through employment opportunities has always been our top priority. Through futureBOS, we plan to make employment even more accessible, helping Boston youth access available work opportunities & resources and kickstart their professional and personal development,” said Allison Vernerey, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity. “Investing in youth jobs will always be a worthwhile endeavor. We are excited to continue our collaboration with employment partners, and the Mayor to bring even more opportunities to Boston’s youth community.”

Led by the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, futureBOS (which includes opportunities from the SuccessLink program) is designed to not only recruit and hire youth, but also ensure that the employment experience is engaging and meaningful, and advances young people’s professional and personal development. According to research from Northeastern University, the program positively impacts a range of economic, academic, and criminal justice outcomes for youth. Recognizing the importance of this work, the City invested $18.7 million in youth summer jobs last year to expand and improve the program. As a result, nearly 10,000 young people were successfully employed in summer 2023. Building on this milestone, Mayor Wu is increasing Boston’s commitment to young people through the Mayor’s Youth Job Guarantee (MYJG), a pledge that any eligible BPS student who wants a summer job can get one.

“I am so proud to join Mayor Wu as the City of Boston launches futureBOS,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “We know that our young people who work a summer job or internship build their professional skills, have fun, meet other young people and new mentors, and are paid for their work. Last summer, more than 9,000 young people found jobs and internships through the City of Boston’s summer youth job program and I am excited that our young people will have access to this innovative new opportunity.”

Recognizing the importance of coordination and alignment across Boston’s youth employment providers, YEO partners with over 200 City agencies, non-profits, higher education institutions, and lead entities – Action for Boston Community Development, the Boston Private Industry Council, Artists For Humanity, and the John Hancock MLK Scholars – to offer high-quality employment opportunities to youth. To ensure that disadvantaged youth have equitable access to jobs, the City is supporting organizations that prioritize proven at-risk youth populations in partnership with the State’s Commonwealth Corporation YouthWorks. YEO will also partner with the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) to provide immigrant youth with hands-on leadership and skills training, regardless of immigration status.

To increase private sector employment among young people, the City has created the futureBOS pledge, an invitation to companies and small businesses to commit to employing youth from Boston. Businesses interested in hosting internships for BPS youth will receive direct support from the Boston Private Industry Council, the City’s Workforce Development Board after completing the pledge. Deepening these partnerships brings the City closer to creating a more holistic and inclusive workforce development ecosystem for Boston’s youth.

“At Artists For Humanity, we couldn’t be more proud to continue to be a part of summer youth employment in partnership with the City of Boston and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity,” said Anna Yu, Executive Director of Artist For Humanity. “For generations we have seen summer employment transform teen lives by inspiring creative avenues for post-secondary learning and career pathways. We are excited to play a part in fulfilling Mayor Wu’s promise to give every teen a safe and productive place to work, learn and grow.”

“Youth employment and work-based learning help students succeed both academically and developmentally. The summer months offer students an opportunity to learn what it takes to earn a paycheck and to imagine themselves in various careers,” said Neil Sullivan, Executive Director of the Boston Private Industry Council. “FutureBOS is making an extraordinary range of community-based opportunities available to Boston youth. Simultaneously, Boston’s private sector and institutional employers are stepping up to provide career-oriented internships. These employers benefit by meeting the workforce of the future, while diversifying their workplaces in real time.”

“We are pleased to once again partner with Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston for our Summer Youth Jobs program,” said ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. “ABCD SummerWorks and the City’s mutual commitment to the employment, development, and empowerment for young people throughout Boston is undeniable and longstanding. We hope to reach as many youth as possible this summer – continuing some on their path to long term employment, success, and starting others on their journey.”

Beyond employment opportunities, YEO provides youth with career development, skills building, and financial education training. This year, three local banks – Citizens Bank, M&T Bank, and Metro Credit Union – have stepped up to provide special non-custodial, no-fee options that will make it easier for our youth to open safe, non-predatory bank accounts, facilitating access to their summer earnings and instilling good financial habits that will last a lifetime.

“At Metro, we are committed to giving people in our communities the knowledge and skills needed to feel confident with their money,” said Charlene Bauer, Senior Vice President at Metro Credit Union. “We are excited to be one of several partners working with YEO in providing a solid foundation of financial wellbeing for these students as they journey into adulthood.”

Youth are strongly encouraged to attend the Youth Job and Resource Fair at the Reggie Lewis Center on Saturday, March 23rd, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. to connect with over 100 summer employers, access career development resources, receive job application assistance, open bank accounts, and win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend.

Job applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Youth are encouraged to get their applications in early. There is a step-by-step guide available online to help youth navigate the application process. Youth can also visit the office in person, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, or call 617-635-4202 for additional assistance. For more information, visit boston.gov/futureBOS.

There will also be several job resource fair opportunities:

• futureBOS Chinatown Neighborhood Pop-Up Fair

Saturday, May 11, 11-2pm

Location: BCYF Quincy Community Center, 885 Washington Street, Chinatown

• futureBOS Dorchester Neighborhood Pop-Up Fair

Thursday, May 16, 4-7pm

Location: BCYF Perkins Community Center, 155 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

• futureBOS Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Pop-Up Fair

Saturday, May 18, 11-2pm

Location: BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center, 20 South Street, Jamaica Plain

• futureBOS Allston Neighborhood Pop-Up Fair

Tuesday, Mar 21, 4-7 pm

Location: BCYF Jackson Mann Community Center, 500 Cambridge Street, Allston