Spirit of Boston Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Story by Marianne Salza

Boston Harbor City Cruises’ signature dining vessel, the Spirit of Boston, has returned to Commonwealth Pier, beside the Seaport World Trade Center, after year-long interior renovations following an onboard fire. Executives, corporate clients, members of the Boston Fire Department, and friends explored the ship over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres during a Dockside Showcase on April 24.

“This is an exciting moment for us. We lost the Spirit last year due to a small fire. We took the opportunity to have a renovation,” said Kelley Yelle, City Experiences/City Cruises General Manager. “We’re proud of it. It’s our wonderful icon of all of our ships in Boston.”

Vice President and General Manager of Boston Harbor City Cruises Bob Lawlyer, who designed the interior of the Spirit, explained that visitors can expect a fully modern finish.

“There was no damage to the hull or the vessel’s structure,” said Lawlyer. “We did renovations to just about everything our guests can see or touch, so we are excited. It’s like a brand new boat inside. It was a team effort. We wanted to make sure she was in great shape for our guests. I love the second deck bar.”

Although the bar itself was not renovated, the section below the bar, where the steel buckled, was replaced. A new fire-suppression system was also installed in the engine room and gally spaces.

The Spirit of Boston’s demolition process began in the Charlestown Navy Yard immediately after the fire in late March 2023. The Spirit was then relocated to a shipyard in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where the reconstruction project took place.

Nearly every soft surface of the 34-year-old vessel – such as the carpets, wall coverings, and ceilings — was remodeled to ensure there was no water damage or lingering smoke odor.

“The ship looks better than it ever has. The interior is what passengers notice. There are maps and décor on the walls. Things have been brightened and refreshed. It looks brand new,” said Deck Hand Jacob Deck, of Arlington, who is serving in his fourth season on the Spirit. “I love it here. My colleagues are amazing. It’s the best working environment in Boston.”

The four-level, 192-foot-long yacht can accommodate 600 passengers. The Spirit of Boston features two exterior observation decks, and three interior, climate-controlled dining areas. Guests can enjoy buffet-style dinners, and musical entertainment on a new sound system presented by an onboard DJ.