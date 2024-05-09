The Rooftop at Revere Hosts Exclusive Summer Launch Party, May 22

Special to the Sun

The Revere Hotel team cordially invites guests to rejoice in the grand reopening of the iconic rooftop for the upcoming summer season.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, revelers are welcomed to one of Boston’s largest and liveliest rooftop lounges for an exclusive launch extravaganza marking the beginning of the 2024 summer season. The Rooftop at Revere offers unparalleled views above the Theater District and Back Bay, making it the ultimate destination for dining, drinking, mingling, and merrymaking.

Crop Organic Vodka and Makers will co-sponsor the event, tantalizing guests with special cocktail samples expertly crafted to complement Revere’s signature snacks and small bites. The evening promises live entertainment, photo opportunities, and more.

Tickets for the event are priced at $30 per person. For complete details and ticket purchase, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/rooftoprevere-summer-launch-party-tickets-900040554527.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 22nd, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

WHERE: The Rooftop at The Revere Hotel, 200 Stuart Street, Boston, MA 02116

Shaped by the vibrant local culture and the rebellious, independent spirit of Boston, Revere Hotel Boston Common stands as a downtown sanctuary for the adventurous and inquisitive. Offering authentic local experiences, the original Back Bay hotel is situated steps away from Boston’s Theater District, Newbury Street, and Copley Square.

The Revere Hotel is located at 200 Stuart Street, Boston, MA 02116. For more information or reservations, please visit www.reverehotel.com or contact (617) 482-1800.