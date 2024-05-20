City of Boston Kicks Off Free Summer Fitness Series

Special to the Sun

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2024 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. The series offers free weekly classes both virtually and in 17 City of Boston parks through August 31, 2024.

The 2024 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series is being launched with a kick-off event on The Boston Common on Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m., featuring free ZUMBA® from Z-Spot and Yoga plus fun giveaways.

The series offers a wide range of classes, including Yoga, Gentle Yoga, Chair Yoga, HIIT, ZUMBA®, Family ZUMBA®, Kick It By Eliza®, Afrobeats Dance, Walking Group, Strength Training and Conditioning, and Salsa Dance. The program is tailored to the interests of residents and participants, including age-friendly classes for families, older adults, and those new to fitness classes. For more information and a link to the full schedule, visit boston.gov/fitness.

“Cultivating vibrant communities through accessible, engaging programming is at the heart of our mission at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department,” noted Commissioner Ryan Woods. “By activating public parks with initiatives like the Summer Fitness Series, we’re not only providing opportunities for physical activity but also fostering social connections and enhancing the overall well-being of Boston residents.”

“The Summer Fitness Series provides a free opportunity for residents to be active in our City’s parks while bringing our communities together to connect socially,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Being active is one of the best ways to prevent many chronic diseases as well as improve mental health. The series is available in most neighborhoods and online and is a continuation of the work being done to improve the health and well-being of all residents.”

Series partners echoed the focus on community engagement and holistic health. “The Boston Park Fitness series showcases the vibrant neighborhoods and cultures of Boston, and what better way to experience that than through community fitness?” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “The program has something for everyone, including in-person and virtual classes for people of all abilities. We’re proud to partner with the City of Boston to support the physical and mental health of our community.”

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks—including weather-related cancellations for outdoor fitness classes—call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram.