Wu Announces Launch of Wake Up the Night Grant

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Nightlife Economy today announced the launch of the City’s Wake Up the Night Grant, which will award individuals and organizations up to $10,000 to host nighttime activations. The application is now open and the deadline to apply is May 28.

The Wake Up the Night Grant Pilot Program will use up to $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to revitalize Boston’s nightlife economy and foster safe, inclusive social spaces. All activations will take place in July through December 2024 and be free and open to the public.

“Boston is a city of neighborhoods, and we are working to revitalize our nighttime economy and create opportunities for residents to enjoy safe, joyful spaces throughout the warmer months and into the fall,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This year we’re trying to make it easier than ever to foster fun programming that showcases the beauty of our communities and support residents and businesses in their efforts to make this summer a safe, enjoyable one for all in Boston.”

All funded events will align with one the following categories:

• Accessible Programming: Social events specifically curated for persons with diverse abilities (physical, cognitive, or emotional)

• Cultural Expression: Activations showcasing the many cultural interests and expressions of Bostonians.

• Intergenerational: Activations promoting multi-generational social interaction.

• Spirit-Free Programming: Activations mindfully omitting the consumption and presence of alcohol.

• Weekday Activations: Events promoting social interaction Monday through Thursday, specifically in the Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

• Youth Programing: Activations aimed to serve persons 20 years old and younger.

“There is a pressing demand for more innovative, inclusive, and accessible nighttime activities,” said Corean Reynolds, Director of Nightlife Economy for the City of Boston. “Through the Wake Up the Night Grant Pilot Program, we are excited to directly invest in people and organizations that are reimagining Boston’s nightlife.”

The Grant is open to individuals, nonprofit organizations, or businesses working in partnership with community partners. Applicants must be Boston residents or demonstrate that their project is led by partners who are Boston residents.

The Wake Up the Night Grant is an Office of Nightlife Economy initiative. The Office, launched in March 2023, works to create a more robust and equitable nightlife economy to enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Boston. For more information about the Office of Nightlife Economy, visit boston.gov/nightlife.