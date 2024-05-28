News In Briefs

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold Upcoming Events

SoWa Artists Guild presents its final SoWa Sunday of the month on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

ESNA to Hold Fundraiser on June 4 at Cosmica

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is celebratingits 60th anniversary with a fundraiser and cocktail celebration on Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Cosmica, located at 40 Berkeley St.

This event, ‘Celebrating the Neighborhood,’ will feature a silent auction, vintage wine raffle, and hors d’oeuvres and drinks in Cosmica’s outdoor/indoor restaurant, as well as an opportunity for neighbors in the Ellis area to meet and mingle.

Funds raised by the event will support the Ellis Neighborhood Association’s ongoing outreach initiatives including support of Haley House, Melvin H. King South End Academy and Ellis Early Learning.

Tickets are available online at www.ellisneighborhood.org. For more information about sponsorships and opportunities to support the auction, contact [email protected].

Beacon Hill Art Walk returns Sunday, June 2

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take over the streets and alleys of the neighborhood on Sunday, June 2, from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine, on the neighborhood’s North Slope.

​The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition turns Beacon Hill into an impromptu art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with artwork while musicians will be roving throughout the neighborhood and performing in various garden locations. Around 50 artists usually participate in this free event, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter.

​Visitors hoping to get the most out of the Art Walk are encouraged to start at either 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar streets.

Save the date: Garden Club of the Back Bay’s Twilight Garden Party set for Tuesday, June 4, at The Newbury Hotel

The Garden Club of the Back Bay will present its annual Twilight Garden Party on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Newbury Hotel at 1 Newbury St.

​The Twilight Garden Party is the Garden Club’s largest source of funds that go directly towards tree care and community outreach while this year’s event also celebrates the Garden Club’s 60th anniversary.

​For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-851099289887?aff=oddtdtcreator.