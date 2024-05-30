Sugar, Spice & Everything (N)ice From Boston Public Market

Just in time for spring, Boston Public Market announces its three newest vendors: Curio Spice Co., Parlott Chocolatier, and Oohjacquelina Jewelry. Together, these three women-owned and operated businesses contribute a spicy, sweet, and sparkling presence to Boston’s preeminent collection of New England artisans and food producers under one roof. The warmer months have been an exciting time for the local marketplace, with the Boston Public Market named among the “10 Best Public Markets in America” by USA Today readers during its 2024 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome three new vendors to our family of local, small businesses,” says Cheryl Cronin, CEO of Boston Public Market. “And there’s something especially gratifying about becoming home to three women owned and operated businesses in the heart of Downtown Boston just in time for our most vibrant seasons.”

CURIO SPICE CO.

To the delight of Bostonians who love to cook, Curio Spice Co. is expanding its unparalleled collection of global flavors to the Boston Public Market from its longtime flagship store in North Cambridge. Owner Claire Cheney launched Curio Spice in 2015 as a mission-driven B Corp, committed to sourcing ethical culinary ingredients from sustainable farms in New England and around the world that support women and communities. Curio Spice Co. offers an expert-guided experience that can awaken the senses while you discover Sri Lankan cinnamon, Turkish magic salt and Maine seaweed mixes alongside summer sangria spice mix, Chai teas, pickling kits and other familiar and rare spices. Neighboring vendor George Howell Coffee will offer a Rose Cardamom Latte in honor of Curio’s opening, featuring spices from their shop.

Visit curiospice.com

Parlott Chocolatier

Parlott Chocolatier owner Lu Parlott grew up in Brazil, helping her mom make chocolates from the cocoa beans farmed by her dad. Moving to the US, Lu continued the family tradition producing artisan chocolates to sell online and at a brick-and-mortar location in Westwood. Marking its big city debut, Parlott Chocolatier at the Boston Public Market creates the finest truffles, brigadeiros, bars, barks, and assorted chocolate candies, made from the finest ingredients with passion and style.

Visit parlott.com

Oohjacquelina Jewelry

Looking for a unique remembrance you will cherish forever? Oohjacquelina Jewelry is a jewelry atelier founded by Bostonian artist and musician Jacquelyn Wells. Emphasizing bridal and everyday jewelry using semi-precious stones, genuine pearls, and hypoallergenic-waterproof metals (either pure sterling silver or 14K gold fill), Oohjacquelina is known for its hand hammering, wire wrapping, thread earrings, and permanent jewelry pieces. Every item is “quality handcrafted to last” and priced for all budgets, and styles, and most days she offers customizations on the spot.

Visit oohjacquelina.com

The Boston Public Market

The Boston Public Market is an indoor, year-round marketplace featuring about 30 New England artisans and food producers housed under one roof offering fresh foods, prepared meals, crafts, and specialty items. Residents and visitors alike can find seasonal, locally sourced food from Massachusetts and New England, including fresh produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, seafood, baked goods, specialty items, crafts, and prepared breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Everything sold at the Market is produced or originates in New England, as the seasons allow.

As a nonprofit organization, the Boston Public Market is a “Market on a Mission” to nurture local entrepreneurs who have barriers to fully participating in the Market, educate their visitors on the importance of a resilient and equitable food system, celebrate the bounty of all of New England, and cultivate a diverse community around food.

The Boston Public Market is a civic, community-building space for farmers, fishers, food entrepreneurs, neighbors, customers, and partners who come together around the common culture of food. The Market creates opportunities for small businesses to thrive, and nourishes the community with experiences, conversation, and education about public health and the impact of buying local food. Year-round festivals, workshops, cooking classes, and tours create an engaging, educational experience and a vibrant environment for everyone.

The Boston Public Market, located at 100 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02108, is open Monday and Tuesday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday through Saturday 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Sunday 10:00 AM to 6:00PM.