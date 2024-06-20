Roundhead Brewing and Fresh Food Generation Beer Garden To Travel to Various Boston Parks This Summer

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department have announced a partnership with Roundhead Brewing Company and Fresh Food Generation to bring Alianza, a first-of-its-kind traveling beer garden series, to seven of Boston’s parks throughout the summer with food and beverages for all ages. The first activation will launch in South Boston at A Street Park on June 19.

“Our parks and open spaces create opportunities to build community across generations,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “That’s why I’m so thrilled for our traveling beer garden to make stops across the city to activate our parks in new ways this summer by bringing people together in partnership with Roundhead Brewing Company and Fresh Food Generation.”

“We can’t wait to activate our parks with this exciting partnership,” said Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Alianza presented by Roundhead and Fresh Food Generation is a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy great local beer, delicious food, and the beauty of their neighborhood parks.”

In January, the City issued a Request For Proposals for a seasonal mobile outdoor hospitality opportunity with alcohol service. Founded in 2017 and located in Hyde Park, Roundhead Brewing Company LLC is Massachusetts’s first Latino-owned brewery. Fresh Food Generation is a woman-owned, Black-owned, small business located in Dorchester. They will offer a menu of Latin-influenced brews, paired with Caribbean and Modern American food.

Alianza (Alliance), the name for this beer garden series, speaks to the local business partnership, and invites attendees to travel and build community across neighborhoods. At each location, Alianza will operate from Wednesday to Sunday during the hours of 2:00 – 9:00 p.m for two consecutive weeks before traveling to the next City of Boston park.

“Roundhead is excited to bring people together across Boston’s neighborhoods,” said Luis Espinoza, co-owner of Roundhead Brewing Company. “I am very proud to combine our cultures, and be a part of something that can only happen here in Boston.”

“Every two weeks, not only will the location change, but we will be featuring a new menu item in honor of each neighborhood,” said Cassandria Campbell, CEO of Fresh Food Generation, a Boston native. “We’re excited to take our restaurant services on the road and create experiences in neighborhood parks as another place for people to connect.”

The schedule is as follows and can also be found at roundheadbrewing.com/alianza-park-series:

• A Street Park, South Boston

June 19- June 30, 2024

• Forsyth Park – Fenway

July 3-July 14

• LoPresti Park – East Boston

July 17- July 28

• Marcella Playground – Roxbury

July 31- August 4

• Jamaica Pond Pine Bank – Jamaica Plain

August 14 – August 25

• Franklin Park (Giraffe Entrance) – Dorchester

August 28 – September 8

• Brighton Common- Allston-Brighton

September 11 – September 22

For more information about Boston's parks please visit Boston.gov/parks.