News In Briefs

Walking tours of Public Garden resume

The Friends of the Public Garden is once again offering free walking tours of the Public Garden every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. Attendees should meet by the Make Way for Ducklings statue in the park.

SoWa Artists Guild’s June events continue

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its final SoWa Sundays on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Summer jazz concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present

Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesdays, July 17 and 31; Aug. 14 and 28; Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.