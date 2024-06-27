Temporary Changes Coming in July to MBTA’s Red line

Special to the Sun

Temporary changes are coming next month to the MBTA’s Red line service.

The outbound/northbound platform at Kendall/MIT station will be closed beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and continuing all day and every day for the weekend of July 6-7.

​Outbound/Northbound Red Line trains will bypass Kendall/MIT during this time.

​For outbound/northbound riders disembarking at Kendall/MIT, riders should instead travel to Central station to board an inbound/southbound train back to Kendall/MIT. The fare gates will be open at Central inbound/southbound for a free transfer.

​For outbound/northbound riders boarding at Kendall/MIT, riders should instead board an inbound/southbound train, disembark at Charles/MGH, and travel to the outbound/northbound platform for continued train service. Riders can move between the platforms for free at Charles/MGH without passing through fare gates.

​This service change is in place to accommodate the adjacent transit-oriented development project, which has partnered with the MBTA to rebuild and update the outbound/northbound Kendall/MIT station entrance.

​As previously announced, Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Kendall/MIT every day for 16 days from July 13-28. On weekends and on weekday evenings starting at approximately 8:30 p.m. through the end of service, the service suspension will be extended to Park Street (meaning Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street).

​Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/RedLine soon.

​There will be three free and accessible shuttle bus options for Red Line riders during this time period: shuttle buses will make all stops to all stations.

Express shuttle buses will make stops between Alewife, Porter, and Kendall/MIT. A shuttle bus loop will operate from Harvard to Central to Kendall/MIT and back to Harvard.

​Bus Route 77 will be fare-free within Cambridge.